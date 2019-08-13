Motorcyclist dies after crash involving two other vehicles in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in southern Fresno County.It happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Manning and Maple.Officers say two vehicles and a motorcyclist were involved in the crash.They say the person on the motorcycle died on scene.Details of what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.Officers say Manning is closed between Cedar and Chestnut as crews work to clear and investigate the scene.