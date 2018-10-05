Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168

EMBED </>More Videos

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A motorcyclist who crashed into a refrigerator on Highway 168 has died from his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says around 7:30 p.m. Thursday it received a call that a fridge had fallen off a truck and several cars, including the motorcyclist, had hit it.

Officers say the motorcyclist hit the refrigerator and was ejected from the motorcycle, crashing into the roadway. Witnesses began to administer CPR, officers took over and the victim regained consciousness, stood up, but then collapsed again. He was taken to CRMC where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash forced Caltrans to shut down the westbound Highway 168 to westbound Highway 180 connector ramp for a few hours.

As for the driver of the truck that dropped the refrigerator, officers say the person is not facing charges pending the investigation.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Man found guilty of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Show More
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Boarded up Southwest Fresno home catches fire
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
U.C. Merced police department takes on lip sync challenge
More News