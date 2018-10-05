Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168

A motorcyclist who crashed into a refrigerator on Highway 168 has died from his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP says around 7:30 p.m. Thursday it received a call that a fridge had fallen off a truck and several cars, including the motorcyclist, had hit it.Officers say the motorcyclist hit the refrigerator and was ejected from the motorcycle, crashing into the roadway. Witnesses began to administer CPR, officers took over and the victim regained consciousness, stood up, but then collapsed again. He was taken to CRMC where he was later pronounced dead.The crash forced Caltrans to shut down the westbound Highway 168 to westbound Highway 180 connector ramp for a few hours.As for the driver of the truck that dropped the refrigerator, officers say the person is not facing charges pending the investigation.