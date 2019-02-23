Motorcyclist dies after solo accident in Sanger

A 36-year-old Fresno man has died from serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle, according to Sanger Police.Investigators report the rider was traveling at a high rate of speed with a female passenger north on Academy Avenue near Church Street just before 9:20 p.m. Saturday.The female passenger has been transported to Community Regional Medical Center.Officers say that alcohol is being investigated as a factor.Streets in the area have been closed while officers investigate and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.