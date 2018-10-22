PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Motorcyclist hit and killed by car in Dos Palos

A man in a motorcycle died after he was hit and killed by a car at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It happened just east of Dos Palos on Bryant and Valeria.

Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle rider initially hit an animal.

He then pulled over, got off the bike, and was hit by a passing driver.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver that hit him stayed at the location and is cooperating with the investigation.
