fresno central

Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a person is in critical condition after being hit by a car while on a motorcycle Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to a call just before 6 p.m. near W. Dakota and N. West Avenues.

Authorities say the BMW was going north, making a left turn on Dakota, while the person on the motorcycle was going south.

The BMW turned in front of the motorcycle failing to yield to oncoming traffic, leading to the collision.

The person on the motorcycle was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcar accidentmotorcycle accidentfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CENTRAL
Man shot while walking to market in central Fresno, taken to hospital
Shooting victim found in central Fresno parking lot dies, police searching for suspect
Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare County to hold Town Hall on COVID-19
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak
Merced chiropractor arrested for sexually assaulting patient
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
Show More
Kori Muhammad admits to killing 4 people
Fresno State food cupboard running low amid coronavirus concerns
Firefighters adapting new safety measures amid coronavirus outbreak
Tulare and Visalia malls change hours, some stores close in response to coronavirus
Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, likely to sign with Bucs
More TOP STORIES News