Motorcyclist injured after colliding with car on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle on Highway 99 near Fresno Street Saturday morning.Officers say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound behind a driver in a Mercedes just after 10 a.m.The woman in the car told officers she felt an impact on the side of her car. She looked in her mirror and saw the motorcyclist on the ground.The motorcyclist told CHP he was driving and didn't have time to react when the Mercedes began to brake. Officers say he had moderate injuries all over his body as well as road rash. He is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center.CHP says the woman pulled to the side of the road and is cooperating with investigators. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.