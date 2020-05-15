motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man has been killed after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pole in downtown Fresno.

The accident occurred at S. Lily Ave. and E. California Ave. at around 10 pm on Thursday.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading east on California Ave. when he lost control and hit a telephone pole.



He was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center and died there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownfatal crashmotorcycle accidentfresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
69-year-old motorcycle rider killed in Madera crash
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
Fresno PD motorcycle officer injured after colliding with car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 DUI drivers arrested after crash sparks fire in north Fresno building
Central California coronavirus cases
83-year-old man with dementia missing from his Selma home
How Fresno restaurants are preparing to start serving customers again
CA hospitals request $1 billion from state as revenues sharply fall
Fresno Foodmaxx worker tests positive for COVID-19
Tulare County health agency's Dinuba office shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Newsom reveals proposed revisions to CA budget amid pandemic
Business owners say employees are reluctant to come back to work
Promising new treatment for coronavirus has long history of helping
Fresno County libraries to reopen with limited services
Mom remembers 2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno Co.
More TOP STORIES News