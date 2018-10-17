Motorcyclist killed after high speed chase and crash in Central Fresno

An investigation is underway after a motorcycle rider was killed following a crash in Central Fresno.It started at a traffic stop and became a high speed chase through several Fresno streets.A deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was on Shields and West around midnight trying to make a traffic stop.They say the driver of the motorcycle made a traffic violation.The motorcycle took off and the pursuit started.It went past several streets with speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.Fresno Police had a helicopter overhead for several minutes, but had to back off for safety reasons.Just past West and McKinley, the rider crashed into a fence that separates the area from the railroad tracks.The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies say the rider has had several run-ins with the law.Right now his identity is not being released.The Fresno Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash.