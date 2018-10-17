Motorcyclist killed after high speed chase and crash in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --An investigation is underway after a motorcycle rider was killed following a crash in Central Fresno.
It started at a traffic stop and became a high speed chase through several Fresno streets.
A deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was on Shields and West around midnight trying to make a traffic stop.
They say the driver of the motorcycle made a traffic violation.
The motorcycle took off and the pursuit started.
It went past several streets with speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
Fresno Police had a helicopter overhead for several minutes, but had to back off for safety reasons.
Just past West and McKinley, the rider crashed into a fence that separates the area from the railroad tracks.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say the rider has had several run-ins with the law.
Right now his identity is not being released.
The Fresno Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash.