Motorcyclist killed in crash along Hwy 41 in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash along Highway 41 in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol.It happened along Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.Witnesses tell Action News both lanes of the two-lane highway have been shut down from Elkhorn to Mt. Whitney.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The victim's name has not been released.