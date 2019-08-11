motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist killed in crash along Hwy 41 in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash along Highway 41 in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened along Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses tell Action News both lanes of the two-lane highway have been shut down from Elkhorn to Mt. Whitney.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

