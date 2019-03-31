Motorcyclist killed in crash in Merced, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died in a motorcycle crash overnight in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol.Officers say a resident was backing a trailer into his driveway at 9:30 p.m. and his pickup truck blocked the westbound lane of Trindade at Ashby.The motorcyclist crashed into the left side of the truck, and the impact threw him off the bike. He died minutes later.Investigators have not announced any arrests. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.