Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 168 near Prather identified

The crash happened on Highway 168 near Morgan Canyon Road east of Gooseberry Lane just before 2 p.m. Friday. (KFSN-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Prather Friday.

The crash happened on Highway 168 near Morgan Canyon Road east of Gooseberry Lane just before 2 p.m.

CHP officers say the motorcyclist, identified as 52-year-old James Bixman of Clovis, was coming down the hill while a big rig was going up when for some reason he crossed over and collided head-on with the semi.

He died upon impact.

Officers have closed a portion of the highway while they cleaned up the crash site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal crashroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horrific crash on Hwy 41 near Caruthers leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Up to 18 shot, several killed near El Paso mall: LIVE COVERAGE
Madera police investigate deadly gang-related shooting
Merced is seeing a disturbing new trend - children being used to commit crimes
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
1 killed after vehicle hits tree, flips over on south side of Hwy 180
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
Show More
2 people injured in ATV crash at Oceano Dunes
911 calls after Gilroy shooting show scenes of panic, chaos and bravery
Fan who threw 96 mph pitch lands MLB contract
Woman lives through Gilroy shooting 2 years after surviving Las Vegas massacre
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
More TOP STORIES News