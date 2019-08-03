Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 168 near Prather identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Prather Friday.
The crash happened on Highway 168 near Morgan Canyon Road east of Gooseberry Lane just before 2 p.m.
CHP officers say the motorcyclist, identified as 52-year-old James Bixman of Clovis, was coming down the hill while a big rig was going up when for some reason he crossed over and collided head-on with the semi.
He died upon impact.
Officers have closed a portion of the highway while they cleaned up the crash site.
