Motorcyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in southeast Fresno.

Officers say a purple Toyota Tercel knocked the rider of his bike at the intersection of Church and Golden State around midnight on Saturday.

The Tercel kept driving down Church for some time, but then the suspect jumped out and ran away.

Police are examining the suspect's car for evidence and looking for surveillance video to help identify him.

"Officers for the next couple days are probably going to be making contact with multiple businesses to get additional video to help determine what exactly happened," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released.
