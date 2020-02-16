Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a crash near Blackstone and Gettysburg Avenues in northeast Fresno.

It happened at around 9 p.m. after authorities say a driver of a white BMW sedan hit a power pole and knocked the live line to the ground.

A motorcyclist heading westbound crashed while trying to avoid the lines. Police stay he stayed on the ground until first responders arrived to help him.

Currently, PG&E is working to restore power to people and businesses in the area.

The motorcyclist who crashed was not injured.

We are working to learn more about this crash and will have a live report at 11 on Action News.
