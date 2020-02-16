Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a crash near Blackstone and Gettysburg Avenues in northeast Fresno.It happened at around 9 p.m. after authorities say a driver of a white BMW sedan hit a power pole and knocked the live line to the ground.A motorcyclist heading westbound crashed while trying to avoid the lines. Police stay he stayed on the ground until first responders arrived to help him.Currently, PG&E is working to restore power to people and businesses in the area.The motorcyclist who crashed was not injured.We are working to learn more about this crash and will have a live report at 11 on Action News.