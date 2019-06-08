Motorcyclists filmed themselves vandalizing rainbow crosswalk, police say

A new rainbow crosswalk is covered in black marks, and officers say a group of motorcyclists are responsible.The crosswalk was unveiled Monday in time for Pride Month in Albuquerque, New Mexico.The bikers took a video of their vandalism and posted it online.Investigators say at least a dozen bikers rode over the crosswalk Thursday, burning rubber and leaving behind a series of skid marks.Police are unsure if the vandalism directly targeted the LGBTQ community.Investigators say they are hopeful of identifying the suspects. Once caught, the suspects could face hate crime charges.