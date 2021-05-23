Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a tree in northwest Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have identified the man as 34-year-old Dennis Brown of Visalia.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 2:30 pm on Herndon Ave. near Blythe Ave.
Witnesses told police that the man was at a red light and when it turned green, he went at a high speed.

Police say Brown lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
