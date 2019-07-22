Mountain lion causes crash in California, injuring 9 people

LAKEPORT, Calif. -- Authorities say nine people were injured when a pickup truck struck a large mountain lion on a Northern California highway and then veered into an oncoming SUV.The California Highway Patrol says the head-on collision happened late Friday on State Route 29 near Kelseyville in Lake County.The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports a Ford F-150 with four people inside struck the big cat and then swerved left directly into the path of a Lexus SUV.The CHP says four of the nine people in both vehicles were seriously hurt, including two who were not wearing seatbelts.The newspaper says the mountain lion was killed.