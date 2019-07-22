Mountain lion causes crash in California, injuring 9 people

LAKEPORT, Calif. -- Authorities say nine people were injured when a pickup truck struck a large mountain lion on a Northern California highway and then veered into an oncoming SUV.

The California Highway Patrol says the head-on collision happened late Friday on State Route 29 near Kelseyville in Lake County.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports a Ford F-150 with four people inside struck the big cat and then swerved left directly into the path of a Lexus SUV.

The CHP says four of the nine people in both vehicles were seriously hurt, including two who were not wearing seatbelts.

The newspaper says the mountain lion was killed.
