Mountain lion cubs captured in Coalinga neighborhood

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three mountain lion cubs were spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Coalinga on Tuesday.

A video from an ABC30 Insider shows the cubs wandering through yards along Echo Canyon near Longhallow Way.

Crews from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were able to tranquilize the cubs and move them safely out of the area.

Officers say the cubs will be put back into the wild or into rehabilitation.