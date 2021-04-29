mountain lion sighting

VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into California home

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. -- A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley, California, on Tuesday night.

WATCH: Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker in terrifying 6-minute encounter

Video captured by Danielle Glaser shows the big cat standing on the deck of a family's home near Glen Canyon Road, staring through their window.

It appears the mountain lion is watching their TV, but Glaser says it was really looking at the family cat lying in front of their wood stove.

Watch the video in the player above to see the close encounter.

VIDEO: Mountain lion has spooky Halloween encounter outside Morgan Hill home
EMBED More News Videos

A curious mountain lion had a spine-chilling encounter with Halloween decorations outside a Morgan Hill home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniamountain lion sightingwild animalsanimal newsanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
CA lawmakers to help fund wildlife crossing projects
Mountain lion cubs adopted by zoo after orphaned by CA wildfires
Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News