Mountain West football set to return in October

The restart is subject to approval from state, county and local officials.
The 2020 season will consist of 8 conference games with the MW championship game will be held on December 19th.
The move is a reversal from a decision on August 10th to postpone fall sports "in response to ongoing challenges with the effective mitigation and management of the COVID-19 virus in conjunction with athletic competition."
Fresno State is one of five schools in the conference who did not hold a single spring football practice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student athletes have been off campus since March.