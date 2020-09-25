Sports

Mountain West football set to return in October

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain West presidents and chancellors have voted for a return to play for football with games starting the week of October 24th.



The restart is subject to approval from state, county and local officials.



The 2020 season will consist of 8 conference games with the MW championship game will be held on December 19th.

The move is a reversal from a decision on August 10th to postpone fall sports "in response to ongoing challenges with the effective mitigation and management of the COVID-19 virus in conjunction with athletic competition."

Fresno State is one of five schools in the conference who did not hold a single spring football practice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student athletes have been off campus since March.
