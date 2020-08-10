Fresno State's fall college football season canceled due to Mountain West ruling

A statement from Head Football Coach, Kalen DeBoer. pic.twitter.com/e4MLT2vPtA — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) August 10, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State football team will not take the field at Bulldog Stadium in 2020.The Mountain West Conference has announced that its fall sports season, including football, has been canceled due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.The Mountain West is the second Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference to cancel fall sports.Conference officials say they are considering playing football in the spring. With the 12 Mountain West schools not playing this fall, there are now a total of 26 FBS who are in the group.Last week, the conference initially announced a revised 2020 fall sports schedule which would have started on September 26th for Fresno State football, women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross county. Football programs were given theoption to play 10 games total, with eight conference games and two non-conference.The announcement comes as multiple Power 5 conferences are reportedly leaning towards canceling their college football season, including the Big Ten and Pac-12.In a statement, Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey said: