Bulldog Breakdown: Athletic Director discusses next steps for Fresno State after Mountain West ruling

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain West announced they would postpone fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Fresno State on the sidelines for the time being.Initially focusing on a proposed start date of September 26th, the Mountain West pulled that off the table just five days after the announcement.Citing the challenges of effective mitigation and management of the spread of COVID-19, the conference presented a united front when it came to the safety of its athletes.The decision came after days and numerous meetings with health officials.In the video above, we chatted with Fresno State Atheltic Director Terry Tumey to discuss some of the uncertainty Fresno State is now facing, as well as the school's support of the Mountain West's decision.