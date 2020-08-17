Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Athletic Director discusses next steps for Fresno State after Mountain West ruling

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain West announced they would postpone fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Fresno State on the sidelines for the time being.

Initially focusing on a proposed start date of September 26th, the Mountain West pulled that off the table just five days after the announcement.

Citing the challenges of effective mitigation and management of the spread of COVID-19, the conference presented a united front when it came to the safety of its athletes.

The decision came after days and numerous meetings with health officials.

In the video above, we chatted with Fresno State Atheltic Director Terry Tumey to discuss some of the uncertainty Fresno State is now facing, as well as the school's support of the Mountain West's decision.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statemountain westbulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Former Bulldogs set to face off in NBA Playoffs
Bulldog Breakdown: Football players and coaches react to Mountain West ruling
Bulldog Breakdown: NFL's canceled preseason could impact former Bulldogs
Bulldog Breakdown: A look at Fresno State's new uniforms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Merced County
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
3 hostages being held at Austin-area shooting scene
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot and killed after car crash in east central Fresno
First responders seeing increase in heat-related calls during extreme temperatures
Show More
Two arrested in connection to North Fork murder
Fresno firefighters seeing challenges while battling fires in extreme temperatures
California begins rolling blackouts for first time in 19 years
Bulldog Breakdown: Former Bulldogs set to face off in NBA Playoffs
Bulldog Breakdown: NFL's canceled preseason could impact former Bulldogs
More TOP STORIES News