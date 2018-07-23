Moving truck stolen with explorer's life's work found

A moving truck stolen in Fresno and filled with priceless artwork has been found.Fresno Police said the truck was found by another agency in the Coarsegold area. Officials also said the truck is currently impounded so it can be processed for evidence.Helen Schreider was an explorer for National Geographic in the 1950's and 60's. The 93-year-old lost her life's work of paintings and artifacts when she recently stopped in Fresno.Friends said Schreider hired movers to drive two Penske trucks from Sante Fe, New Mexico to her new home in the Bay Area. The movers stopped for a night at the Quality Inn in Northeast Fresno.When they woke up in the morning one of the trucks was gone.Officials said they found some of the artwork when they recovered the truck.