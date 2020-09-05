Fresno healthcare worker competing to be Ms. Health and Fitness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno respiratory therapist is facing some heavy competition in the race for this year's Ms. Health and Fitness.
Alynn Botti has beat out hundreds of women so far to advance to the quarter-finals.
Alynn works out six days a week to stay fit, and more importantly decompress from her stressful job at Community Regional Medical Center, where she works with COVID -19 patients.
She said lifting weights has kept her balanced throughout the pandemic and emotionally sane.
"It's just something hard to watch someone struggle with. It's just a terrible disease and being able to come home and work out - I feel like it's better for myself, it's better for my family, because it's such a good stress reliever," she says.
Alynn works graveyard shifts, but still manages to stay motivated to workout for an hour or two most days.
The winner of the Ms. Health and Fitness contest receives $20,000band will also grace the cover of HERS Magazine.
If you'd like to vote for Alynn, click here.
