"Ms. Marvel" superfans tour Kamala Khan's hometown

By Eduardo Sanchez and Dana Langer
Jersey City, N.J. -- Ahead of this week's season finale, "Ms. Marvel" superfan and TikTok sensation Uneeb Khan took his cousin and niece on a tour of the Disney+ show's real-life locations in Jersey City, NJ. The hit show follows Kamala Khan, a Muslim Pakistani-American teen, as she grapples with her newfound superpowers.

"My whole life, I've been obsessed with superheroes, and I've been obsessed with other people's stories," says Khan, who is both Muslim and Pakistani, "and this is the first time where it feels like its not other people's stories, it's our story."

"It's hard to identify with a lot of superheroes throughout your life but this is the one you've kind of made up in your head and now she's on the screen so it's amazing for me," adds his cousin, Umara Suri.

The trio started at Liberty State Park, where they admired the New York City skyline that is often depicted in the show. "If you really want to feel like Kamala Khan, you come out here and you look over to Freedom Tower and you feel like a superhero," explains Khan.

Next, they visited the Islamic Center of Jersey City where Kamala often prays, as well as Dr. Ronald McNair Academic High School, the school that inspired the fictional Cole's Academic High School on the show.

The tour ended with a fitting meal at Paratha Junction on Newark Ave. "In episode 5 we found out that parathas are literally the reason Kamala Khan exists," explains Khan, because the superhero's grandparents fell in love over a plate of the delicious, fried flatbread.

Stream the season finale of "Ms. Marvel" on Disney+ this Wednesday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
