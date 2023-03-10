Michigan State shooter's note says he felt hated, rejected

Investigators have some new details as to the killer's possible motivation.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A man who fatally shot three students and wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus left a note describing himself as being "hated," "a loner" and an "outcast."

Anthony McRae, 43, also wrote "I'm tired of being rejected," in the note, which was dated the day before the Feb. 13 shooting and released Friday by police.

"They made me who I'm am today a killer," the note read. "I'm a person," and "They hate me why? why? why? why?"

McRae, who lived in nearby Lansing, had no apparent connection to the East Lansing school. The rampage began about 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 when shots were fired inside a classroom at Berkey Hall on the north end of campus. Police believe McRae then walked into the nearby student union building firing more shots.

The campus was placed on an hourslong lockdown, which ended when McRae shot himself in an industrial area about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from campus.

The note was found in his pocket.

"There's a group of us, 20 of us and I'm the leader," also was written on it. "I will be shooting up MSU and some of the other groups will be going to Colorado Springs to shoot up (redacted). Another team of ... group will be going to New Jersey and they will shoot up (redacted) High school and (redacted) Middle school. They hurted me"

McRae's claim to be acting with others is "unfounded," authorities said Friday.

"Comprehensive reviews and detailed follow-up" shows that "McRae acted alone and was not working with other people," authorities said.

Police said their investigation continues.

The shooting happened the day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17.

In 2019, McRae was accused of illegally possessing a concealed weapon, according to the state Corrections Department, but pleaded guilty to having a loaded gun in a vehicle, a misdemeanor. He completed 18 months of probation.

