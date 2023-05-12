Mt. Whitney students hold vigil in memory of classmate who died in weekend crash

Shirts were given to everyone who showed up, specially designed with symbols representing different parts of Oliva's young life.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A heartbroken Mt. Whitney High School mourned classmate Nathan Oliva, who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Teammates, friends, and even teachers spent the evening at a student-organized candlelight vigil at the high school to remember the 17-year-old.

Jack Leahy and Axel Romero helped organize the vigil Tuesday night, wanting to keep the spirit of their friend alive.

"It feels amazing that all these people came out here for Nate. I can really see it in all their faces," said Leahy.

"The 50 is his number for football. The date is when he was born, when he died. The panda is to represent his job at Panda Express," said Leahy.

Graduation for Mt. Whitney is only a few weeks away, and Oliva's presence will be greatly missed.

