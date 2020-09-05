Multiple boats in distress during 'boat parade' in support of Pres. Trump

The incidents were reported at Lake Travis in Travis County, home of the state capital Austin.
TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink.— Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020
Videos posted to social media show hundreds of boats donning Trump flags idling in the Lake Travis water and helicopters floating above.
More than 8,000 responded to a Facebook event titled, "Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade," asking participants to decorate "boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle."
"For safety reasons, we do request that slower vessels remain in the back of the line up," the event description reads, in part.
Travis County Sheriff has not confirmed further details.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.