Multiple families displaced after early morning house fire in Central Fresno

Breaking: House fire in Central Fresno near Grant and Fresno. Crews are tearing through the roof and ceiling to make sure the fire is out.

Fresno Fire is trying to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Central Fresno.The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Grant near Fresno Street.Four families consisting of about 10 adults live in the home and are now displaced, according to fire officials.They are now getting help from the Red Cross.Crews believe the fire started in the attic and may have been caused by an electrical problem.