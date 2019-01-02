HOUSE FIRE

Multiple families displaced after early morning house fire in Central Fresno

Fresno Fire is trying to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Central Fresno.

Fresno Fire is trying to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Central Fresno.



The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Grant near Fresno Street.

Four families consisting of about 10 adults live in the home and are now displaced, according to fire officials.

They are now getting help from the Red Cross.

Crews believe the fire started in the attic and may have been caused by an electrical problem.
