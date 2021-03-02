crash

Multiple fatalities reported after crash in Southern California

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. -- Multiple people were killed and at least three others were seriously injured in a crash involving a big rig and another vehicle in Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol officers were responding to Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville, located about 125 miles east of San Diego, authorities said.

Desert Regional Medical Center confirmed three patients were being treated in the intensive care unit.

Additional details, including the number of fatalities, have not yet been released.


This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
