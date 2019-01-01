Multiple Fresno County homes struck by gunfire

Updated 4 minutes ago

Officers are investigating three shooting cases that took place in the Valley on Wednesday night.Frightened residents called in to authorities as bullets hit their homes. No one was injured.The first round of gunfire hit a travel trailer on E. Dinuba Ave. at 8:30 p.m. Two people were inside.The second round was in the city of Kingsburg at 9:15 p.m. A house on 10th Ave. was struck multiple time by bullets.The third round was at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday morning on E. Elkhorn Ave. in the county portion of Kingsburg.Officers found ammunition and signs of damage near each of these houses, but do not know yet why they would be targeted.