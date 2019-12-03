crash

Multiple injured in 6-vehicle crash in Fresno County, roadway closed

Firefighters say eight people were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time. (Frenso County Fire)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving six vehicles, including a big rig, in Fresno County.

Authorities responded to the area of Manning Avenue and Zediker east of Parlier just after 9 p.m.

Firefighters say eight people were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Both lanes of Manning Avenue are blocked off between Riverbend and Smith Avenues as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash. California Highway Patrol is directing traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

