Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event

#AT11: Just did an interview with @PHORAONE about what happened in front of the #Hollywood @ShoePalace. He was here for a meet and greet and went outside. That’s when fans tell me people mobbed him and started smashing into each other/girls were hyperventilating and passing out pic.twitter.com/uU9bimMtx2 — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 9, 2018

Na na na everyone good I made sure 🖤🖤 someone passed out but she is okay now, her name is Alejandra and she says hi 🤞🏼 https://t.co/QyWl9y7KiB — PHORA (@PHORAONE) October 9, 2018

Not sure who I he hell Phora is, but this is nuts!!! #HollywoodandHighland #Phora pic.twitter.com/uVbICuqZGJ — Jabari Barrett (@Jab_Noles) October 9, 2018

I don’t know if love is hell @PHORAONE but some people hurt in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/bX8TkrHOYJ — Constantinos Isaias (@DirectorIsaias) October 9, 2018

@PHORAONE your intentions were good i know thank you for giving us an opportunity to meet you But is there something you can do for the people who’ve been in line for 6-7 hours ? Everything escalated quickly and we were being pushed against the wall pic.twitter.com/w1A5z5PPWP — influentialjess (@jessiecuh_san) October 9, 2018

Authorities are treating multiple people for injuries at Hollywood & Highland after a large crowd gathered for a rapper's promotional event.The rapper Phora appeared at the Shoe Palace store. Social media reports indicate people lined up for hours to see the SoCal native, who was born Marco Anthony Archer.Phora has just released a new album and is about to launch a tour.Video from AIR7HD showed paramedics providing medical treatment to several patients at the scene. The nature of their injuries was not immediately apparent. Some in the crowd told Eyewitness News they saw people have panic attacks and pass out when Phora came outside. They said there was not a stampede.Others on social media reported excessive pushing and shoving in the crowd.Phora could be seen outside the store later greeting fans. He tweeted after the event that he thought there weren't any serious injuries."Na na na everyone good I made sure. someone passed out but she is okay now, her name is Alejandra and she says hi," Phora tweeted.