Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event

Several people were injured when a large crowd gathered at Hollywood & Highland for a promotional event by the rapper Phora.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Authorities are treating multiple people for injuries at Hollywood & Highland after a large crowd gathered for a rapper's promotional event.

The rapper Phora appeared at the Shoe Palace store. Social media reports indicate people lined up for hours to see the SoCal native, who was born Marco Anthony Archer.

Phora has just released a new album and is about to launch a tour.

Video from AIR7HD showed paramedics providing medical treatment to several patients at the scene. The nature of their injuries was not immediately apparent. Some in the crowd told Eyewitness News they saw people have panic attacks and pass out when Phora came outside. They said there was not a stampede.



Others on social media reported excessive pushing and shoving in the crowd.

Phora could be seen outside the store later greeting fans. He tweeted after the event that he thought there weren't any serious injuries.

"Na na na everyone good I made sure. someone passed out but she is okay now, her name is Alejandra and she says hi," Phora tweeted.
