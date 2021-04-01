Multiple people shot, 2 dead at California building; suspected shooter hospitalized

By ABC7.com staff

Several people were shot - some possibly fatally - at a building complex in the city of Orange Wednesday night, officials say.

ORANGE, Calif. -- Several people were shot - at least two fatally - at an office complex in the city of Orange in Southern California Wednesday night, officials say.

The shooting was first reported around 5:25 p.m. at 202 West Lincoln Ave., Orange police say.

Officers confronted the active shooter and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspected shooter was in custody and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police say there were several victims at the scene, and some were killed but an exact victim count was not available.

At least two bodies could be seen outside the building, one on a second floor walkway and one in a courtyard.

At the scene there were bloody clothes and what appeared to be a weapon as officers investigated.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
