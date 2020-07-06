black lives matter

Work continues on Black Lives Matter mural in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work resumed on Sunday on the Black Lives Matter mural being painted on the corner of H and Inyo in Downtown Fresno, right across from Chukchansi Park.

Phase one of the mural finished up a couple of weeks ago and phase two is expected to finish on Sunday.

Once complete, it along with several other murals being painted in the area will be a part of the Downtown Fresno mural tour.

Mural artist Ryan Giles says it's all to beautify and bring the community together.

"Just bringing out awareness and just letting people come out and see art that's moving, and something that's not necessarily around all the time," he said. "But when we do have it here, it's really nice to see, it's something That's going to change the environment, going to bring the community together."

Next weekend, work is expected to start on two other murals set to be apart of the tour.
