Murder charges filed against suspect in SW Fresno shooting after Super Bowl argument

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a man over a flag outside of his home has been charged with murder.The District Attorney filed murder charges against documented gang member, 34-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, Tuesday afternoon.Police arrested Gonzalez shortly after the shooting on Tuloumne and B Street just before noon on Saturday.Fresno police say the suspect approached 24-year-old Frank Rojas outside of his home on Super Bowl Sunday, mistaking him for a gang member because of the colors of the 49ers flag hanging from his home.Gonzalez opened fire shooting and killing Rojas.Police say Rojas and his friends were in no way associated with gangs and were simply celebrating the team's trip to the Super Bowl.This was Fresno's 4th murder of the year.