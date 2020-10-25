Pets & Animals

Asian giant 'murder hornets' vacuumed out of nest

The Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest found in Blaine, Washington contain 100 to 200 hornets
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
SPOKANE, Washington -- Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked Saturday to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.

The state Agriculture Department had spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to Asian giant hornets, which can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom but are the biggest threat to honeybees that farmers depend on to pollinate crops.

murder hornet nest found in us

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash

Elaine Thompson



The nest found in the city of Blaine near the Canadian border is about the size of a basketball and contained an estimated 100 to 200 hornets, according to scientists who announced the find Friday.

Crews wearing thick protective suits vacuumed the invasive insects from the cavity of a tree into large canisters Saturday.

The suits prevent the hornets' 6-millimeter-long stingers from hurting workers, who also wore face shields because the trapped hornets can spit a painful venom into their eyes.

The tree will be cut down to extract newborn hornets and learn if any queens have left the hive already, scientists said.

Officials suspect more nests may be in the area and will keep searching. A news briefing was planned Monday on the status of the nest.

Despite their nickname and the hype that has stirred fears in an already bleak year, the world's largest hornets kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asian countries, and experts say it is probably far less.

Meanwhile, hornets, wasps and bees typically found in the United States kill an average of 62 people a year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

The real threat from Asian giant hornets - which are 2 inches (5 centimeters) long - is their devastating attacks on honeybees, which are already under siege from problems like mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food.

The invasive insect is normally found in China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries. Washington state and the Canadian province of British Columbia are the only places the hornets have been found on the continent.
The nest was found after the state Agriculture Department trapped some hornets this week and used dental floss to attach radio trackers to some of them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtonwild animalsu.s. & worldbugsinsect
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Scientists capture 'murder hornet' in Washington state
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 family members gunned down while leaving Fresno birthday party
Man shot and killed after neighbor disturbance in northeast Fresno
Creek Fire: CAL FIRE helping to replace kids' baseball cards
Fresno State set to begin 2020 season against Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium
Merced boy could have lasting trauma after accidentally shooting, killing 5-year-old sister
PG&E warns of potential outages because of dangerous winds
UPDATE: Alleged sexually violent predator back in custody after he was mistakenly released from Fresno County jail
Show More
Man stabbed in Visalia, police searching for suspect
Club One Casino might relocate from downtown Fresno
No fans, but Red Wave will still be there at Bulldogs game this Saturday
Your Voice Your Vote: Phil Arballo takes on incumbent Devin Nunes in District 22
Selma Unified brings back small cohorts of students
More TOP STORIES News