Second suspect arrested in death of South Valley woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second suspect has been arrested in the death of Heather Sloan, a South Valley woman killed in Visalia last month.
Prosecutors say 30-year-old Barry Dantzler murdered Heather Sloan with a barbeque fork at a Visalia home last Tuesday. Dantzler was arrested on May 29 and has been charged with murder.
After further investigation, officers identified 26-year-old Adam Hernandez as another suspect in the killing.
Hernandez was found in Tulare and arrested. He's been booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for homicide, robbery, burglary and two outstanding warrants.
