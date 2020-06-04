Second suspect arrested in death of South Valley woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second suspect has been arrested in the death of Heather Sloan, a South Valley woman killed in Visalia last month.Prosecutors say 30-year-old Barry Dantzler murdered Heather Sloan with a barbeque fork at a Visalia home last Tuesday. Dantzler was arrested on May 29 and has been charged with murder.After further investigation, officers identified 26-year-old Adam Hernandez as another suspect in the killing.Hernandez was found in Tulare and arrested. He's been booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for homicide, robbery, burglary and two outstanding warrants.