Murder leads officers to major drug ring bust in Tulare County

A murder seven months ago has led to a major drug ring bust in Tulare County.

Nearly 50 officers from multiple agencies swarmed 12 locations on Thursday.

They found nearly 3,000 pot plants and 2,000 pounds of the processed drug.

Detectives also confiscated 13 guns and $38,000 in cash.

The illegal grows have been on the radar of the Tulare County sheriff's office and Tulare Police since October.

That's when they found Daniel Orta murdered near Avenue 232 and Road 180 in Lindsay.

Five people have been arrested and booked on multiple drug charges.
