TULARE COUNTY

Murder-suicide sends shock waves through South Valley community

When police arrived they found the bodies of a man and a woman shot to death on their back patio. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Family members and neighbors are still in shock after Saturday night's incident.

Action News spoke with family members who understandably did not want to speak on camera but say this is something they did not expect.

The husband and wife involved were loving parents and spouses.

Farmersville Police and Tulare County sheriff's deputies had the street blocked off for six hours to conduct an investigation.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday at Ashley Street and Franquette Avenue.

Concerned neighbors called the police to report gunshots they heard.
When police arrived they found the bodies of a man and a woman shot to death on their back patio.

Police say though this investigation is ongoing. They believe this to be a murder-suicide. They add it appears as though a husband shot his wife.

They are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time. They want to make sure all family members have been notified.
