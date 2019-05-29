Murder suspect told deputy handcuff was too tight, briefly escaped

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A man wanted for a murder in Virginia and being held in North Carolina is now facing additional charges after a brief escape from the facility Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was in the process of transporting 41-year-old George Knisley to the detention center around 1:45 p.m. when Knisley complained that his right handcuff was too tight. As the deputy attempted to loosen it, Knisley pushed the deputy with his shoulder and ran down the ramp toward McDowell Street.

The inmate continued running toward Dawson Street before an unidentified man helped the deputy take Knisley back into custody.

When Knisley was being put in a patrol car, he said he was a "murderer and didn't want to live any longer," according to the sheriff's office.

Knisley faces numerous charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of stolen of firearm and felony of eluding arrest.

Knisley has been in the county's custody since being arrested by Wake deputies and Raleigh police during a traffic stop two days ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inmatesmurderprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News