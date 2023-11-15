Accomplice testifies against man accused of 2018 Yokuts Valley murder

A man who admitted to dismembering the body of a Fresno County shooting victim took the stand Tuesday in his former friend's murder trial.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who admitted to dismembering the body of a Fresno County shooting victim took the stand Tuesday in his former friend's murder trial, testifying against the man who prosecutors say he previously tried to help get away with murder.

"I was in shock," Billy Silks said. "I didn't believe it, I was scared."

Silks was on the stand as one of the prosecution's witnesses.

They called him to testify against the man they say shot and killed Smith in the first place: Roger Johnson.

The 67-year-old Johnson is on trial for murder after Smith died in the Yokuts Valley area of Fresno County in July 2018.

Sitting in a wheelchair, Johnson was just across the courtroom from Silks.

The two were friends at the time of the crime, and Silks even lived in a camper on Johnson's property for a few years.

On Tuesday, Silks told the jury about the scene the day Smith died.

He previously pleaded no contest to being an accessory and improperly disposing of Smith's body in a bid to help Johnson cover up the shooting.

In opening statements last week, prosecutors said Johnson fired a .22 caliber handgun at Smith through a locked and closed door after an argument between the men. Smith also lived in a camper on Johnson's property.

But Johnson's defense attorney is laying the groundwork for a self-defense case. Another witness Tuesday testified that Smith and others regularly used meth and heroin.

"Can you describe what Gary's behavior is when he is using drugs?" defense attorney Richard Dunia said. "Belligerent," witness Eddie Cole said.

The trial is expected to last a few more weeks, and if convicted of murder, Johnson could face up to life in prison.

