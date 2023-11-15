Closing arguments in murder trial for 2022 Fresno shooting

Jury deliberations will begin soon in the trial of Raymond Angelo Guido, he's accused of killing a man last December in Southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jury deliberations will begin soon in the trial of Raymond Angelo Guido, who is accused of killing a man last December in Southeast Fresno.

It comes after hours of closing arguments on Tuesday.

"How do we know Mr. Guido was the killer on December 30th, 2022?" asked prosecutor Daniel Walters.

That's the question jurors must answer as jury deliberations will soon begin in the trial of 33-year-old Raymond Angelo Guido.

He's accused of first robbing 40-year-old, Luis Alberto Castillo, last December near Jackson and Turner avenues and then shooting him to death.

Guido watched and listened as prosecutor Daniel Walters once again detailed the security video from the area that he says links him to the crime.

Including a video where Walters says Guido changed his appearance from before and after the crime.

"Raymond Guido took Luis Castillo's wallet, took his phones, and he took his life on December 30th, 2022," said Walters.

However, public defender Jose Salazar says that the video is blurry and does not prove his client is the killer.

"You cannot identify anyone based on these videos. The quality of the videos is bad," said Salazar

Salazar added that no witnesses could point out Guido, and he believes there is insufficient evidence in the case.

"He says they were in their early 20s; Mr. Guido is not in his early 20s, and around this time in December, Mr. Guido was addicted to methamphetamine, so he probably looks a lot older than he does now," said Salazar.

While the defense argues that the evidence is circumstantial, prosecutors say there's a solid link to Guido.

"Luis Castillo was here for a month. He left his wife and kids in Mexico, and he was walking to church to help out a friend of his," said Walters.

If found guilty of the first-degree murder charge, Guido faces up to life in prison.

