Ammunition found in taxi day after Fresno man allegedly murdered girlfriend

Testimony about the ammo comes days after jurors heard about threatening text messages police say Boston sent his girlfriend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno cab ride took center stage in court Monday as a sheriff's office investigator testified about the disturbing evidence she found in the vehicle back in 2018.

"They were live rounds of 40 caliber Smith and Wesson Blazer ammunition," Fresno County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Specialist Kristal Buckley said in court on Monday.

She was testifying about the evidence she found in the backseat of a Fresno taxi where Terrence Boston was a passenger on May 7, 2018.

Investigators say Boston shot and killed his girlfriend of a few months, Brittney Taylor, the day before.

Sheriff's deputies found the 32-year-old Taylor near the intersection of Olive and Cornelia Avenues in Fresno County. They say she was trying to speed away after being "struck by multiple bullets."

Prosecutors say Boston fired those shots, and the district attorney has charged the now 35-year-old with murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

In court on Monday, the jury heard about Boston's behavior in a taxi as undercover and uniformed officers zeroed in.

"As soon as he noticed the presence of the officers, he was making - I don't know how to describe it, but he was kind of making erratic movements," taxi driver Muthana Ali said through an Arabic-speaking interpreter. "Something not normal."

It's unclear what Boston was doing in the back of the taxi, but the crime scene specialist says there was ammunition throughout the back passenger area.

There were six loose rounds in the seat-back pocket and even two boxes of bullets on the floor.

Testimony about that ammunition comes just a few days after jurors heard about threatening text messages police say Boston sent his girlfriend before she died.

"You (sic) not having my child abort now or I will do it my (expletive) self, on God, I will kill you and that baby and any (expletive) body," one of the texts read, according to Ken Kalar with the sheriff's office.

It is not confirmed if Taylor was pregnant when Boston sent that text.

Boston is due back in court on Tuesday morning as his trial continues, and his public defender could begin making his case as soon as Wednesday.

Because Boston has a prior strike, he could face 75 years to life in prison if the jury finds him guilty of murder in this case.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

