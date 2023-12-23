Brittney Taylor said Terrence Boston hit her hours before her death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brittney Taylor was "nervous" when she made a revealing comment just hours before her death, according to the late woman's friend.

"She let me know there had been some arguing, there had been some fighting," Damean Cloyd said Taylor told him. "She also let me know that he actually hit her."

Taylor was talking about her boyfriend of a few months, Terrence Boston, during a phone call with Cloyd on May 5, 2018.

Taylor and Cloyd were former romantic partners who remained friends.

In court on Friday, Cloyd said he was in Sacramento when Taylor called him the night of May 5.

He said it started as any other call, but Taylor became nervous, and their conversation quickly took a turn.

"She kinda just started letting me know about some things that I was totally unaware of at the time," Cloyd said.

Taylor then said she would meet Cloyd in Sacramento the next day to tell him more. She was supposed to drive up around 6 AM but never arrived.

"And I got up, I started calling," Cloyd said. "I got no answer. I called, and I called, and I called. I got no answer."

About 45 minutes after Taylor was supposed to leave, sheriff's deputies found the 32-year-old near the intersection of Olive and Cornelia Avenues in Fresno County.

Her car had crashed into a tree as investigators say she was trying to speed away after being "struck by multiple bullets."

Deputies arrested Boston the next day, and prosecutors have charged the 35-year-old with murder.

During the defense's argument on Wednesday, public defender Keegan Smith told the jury that Boston did kill Taylor but said it was not murder because Boston was acting in the heat of the moment after Taylor provoked him.

Cloyd's testimony on Friday came as part of the prosecution's response to the defense's argument earlier in the week.

The trial will continue into the new year when the defense could make one last rebuttal before closing arguments.

If found guilty of murder, Boston could face 75 years to life in prison.

