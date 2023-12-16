Threatening texts revealed in trial of Fresno man accused of killing girlfriend

Investigators say they found screenshots of threatening texts that the suspect had sent to his girlfriend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley woman's own text messages detail the domestic violence that prosecutors say led to her death.

Heather Pates pushed through emotional testimony Friday morning, describing conversations she had with her longtime friend, Brittney Taylor, just days before her death.

Pates says Taylor was just 10-years-old when the two met.

They grew up together and eventually Pates began a relationship with Taylor's brother.

The day before Taylor was shot and killed, the two women shopped and ate together.

In their time apart that day, Taylor texted Pates about a disturbing run in with her boyfriend, Terrence Boston.

Pates read the text to the court in which Taylor said Boston had threatened her.

"He pulled his gun out on me and I cut him off," Pates read.

Taylor slept at Pates home that night but by the time Pates had woken up, she said Taylor had already left.

She began to worry when she learned someone was shot just blocks from her home near the intersection of Cornelia and Olive.

When she couldn't get ahold of Taylor, she and Taylor's brother raced to the scene, where their worst fears were confirmed in a conversation with detectives.

The prosecution alleges it was Boston who killed Taylor.

Detectives testified that Boston was in the area of Olive and Cornelia Avenues when Taylor was killed, asserting they had GPS and surveillance video of Boston's work truck to back up their claims.

Boston was arrested the next day.

Then forensic detectives got to work pulling data from Taylor's phone, where they say they found screenshots of more threatening messages Boston sent Taylor.

"You not having my child abort now or I will do it my (expletive) self, on god I will kill you and that baby and any (expletive) body," Ken Kalar with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office read from one of the screenshots.

It has not been confirmed if Taylor was pregnant at the time those texts were sent.

The defense asked Pates if Taylor had any interest in guns, to which she said no.

However, other text messages revealed in court showed Taylor saying she was building a gun for Boston.

If that gun was ever built and how it may tie to the homicide have not been revealed yet in court.

The trial continues on Monday.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

