2 men identified as people of interest in connection to Lindsay murder

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies have identified two people of interest in connection to a murder in Lindsay earlier this month.

A man was found shot to death inside a home on Avenue 256 on February 4.

Detectives are now searching for 29-year-old Javier Ibarra of Visalia, and 19-year-old Roman Salcedo of Visalia.

If you know their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
