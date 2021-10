FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Museum of the Sierra by Shaver Lake in Fresno County will soon be expanding.Plans for a brand new 6,000 square foot building for the museum were revealed on Saturday.The museum is located on Tollhouse Road right after leaving the town of Shaver and right before you get to the lake.Organizers say the expansion will create new opportunities for schools and universities to study wildfire causes and prevention as well as wildlife conservation.The museum narrowly escaped the destruction of the Creek Fire last year.