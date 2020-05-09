live music

Clovis West student holds weekly harp concert for neighbors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this time of sheltering at home, a Clovis West student is sharing a personal gift with neighbors.

The Youngs tell Action News they've listened to their neighbor, Carter Williams, play the harp for years, but now her beautiful music has turned uplifting during a time of seclusion.

"We haven't gone to any stores, any restaurants and just the thought of going out is something positive, and to hear her music is really uplifting," said Lee Young.

Just like clockwork, Williams gives the Woodward Lake community a concert every Saturday night from her backyard, and Lee Young is always in the audience.

"I leave these things re-invigorated, my spirit is lifted, and it's really a positive experience to think, 'here's a girl who owes us nothing and she's going out there and doing this out of the kindness of her heart' is really special," said Young.

"It makes me feel happy that I'm able to share my music with other people," said Williams, a sophomore at Clovis West High School.

The concerts started about a month ago, with Williams deciding she wanted to do something to give back, and now dozens of people come out every Saturday evening.

"We went out to the first one and we haven't missed," said Young. "We're excited to know she's out there and doing this."

"I just hope it makes people happy during this time from a safe distance," said Williams.

Williams says she has no plans on stopping anytime soon. Her next concert will be this Saturday at 6 p.m.
