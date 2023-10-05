North Valley business hosts Songwriters Under the Stars event

A first-of-its-kind musical event is happening in Merced County on Thursday night.

A small business owner in the North Valley is hosting an event called Songwriters Under the Stars.

Songwriters Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon and Wynn Varble are famous for hits by artists including Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, and Jason Aldean.

They are not only performing but also sharing the creative process with the audience.

"What happens is the songwriters come out, and they talk about these songs that they created. They tell the story behind it. What motivated them to create this? Then, as they talk about this story about how the song was created, then they'll go into playing the song," explained Valerie Stapleton, the organizer of the event.

The show starts at 7 pm at the Bird Ranch at San Luis Creek.

