Local pop-up picnic business grows during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The table is set for food, drinks and an experience."My Pretty Little Picnic is pop-up picnics that we do in an intimate setting," said Josie Gonzalez of My Pretty Little Picnic.Josie Gonzalez and her husband started the business in February, right as the coronavirus pandemic happened.They took a break to reassess how to operate and then launched again."Since the pandemic, it's actually booming. Because people still want to celebrate anniversaries, birthday parties, and a lot of our setups are in an intimate gathering, so these are perfect to do something with your close friends, your close family members," Gonzalez said.Gonzalez has experience in event planning and sets up an experience for others to enjoy."A lot of the things we do are also surprises. So whether it's the birthday person or the person being proposed to, they have no idea what's going on. So it's really nice to get that reaction and get those photos," Gonzalez said.Pop-up picnics take place inside or outside of homes and at local wineries like Toca Madera and Kings River wineries."It makes them feel more comfortable than throwing a really big party or going out of town or doing something that requires travel. So this is something intimate they can do in their backyard," Gonzalez said.Prices start at $149 for a pop-up picnic.She has several different color themes based on places she has visited, like Paris or Yosemite."We hope that it continues to grow and that it continues to bring people joy and bring people together," Gonzalez said.It's a pop-up experience with helping people gather in a unique way.The owner of My Pretty Little Picnic says she's already started to book events for the winter season. She's looking forward to helping more people celebrate big moments in life.