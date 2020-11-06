business

Local pop-up picnic business grows during pandemic

The table is set for food, drinks and an experience.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The table is set for food, drinks and an experience.

"My Pretty Little Picnic is pop-up picnics that we do in an intimate setting," said Josie Gonzalez of My Pretty Little Picnic.

Josie Gonzalez and her husband started the business in February, right as the coronavirus pandemic happened.

They took a break to reassess how to operate and then launched again.

"Since the pandemic, it's actually booming. Because people still want to celebrate anniversaries, birthday parties, and a lot of our setups are in an intimate gathering, so these are perfect to do something with your close friends, your close family members," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has experience in event planning and sets up an experience for others to enjoy.

"A lot of the things we do are also surprises. So whether it's the birthday person or the person being proposed to, they have no idea what's going on. So it's really nice to get that reaction and get those photos," Gonzalez said.

Pop-up picnics take place inside or outside of homes and at local wineries like Toca Madera and Kings River wineries.

"It makes them feel more comfortable than throwing a really big party or going out of town or doing something that requires travel. So this is something intimate they can do in their backyard," Gonzalez said.

Prices start at $149 for a pop-up picnic.

She has several different color themes based on places she has visited, like Paris or Yosemite.

"We hope that it continues to grow and that it continues to bring people joy and bring people together," Gonzalez said.

It's a pop-up experience with helping people gather in a unique way.

The owner of My Pretty Little Picnic says she's already started to book events for the winter season. She's looking forward to helping more people celebrate big moments in life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmadera countysocial distancingbusinessfoodcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Action News Morning Update
Keto food truck grows in popularity in the Valley
Concerns grow after fire destroys Merced County business
Adults with disabilities get full-time jobs at Long Island bakery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
2020 Central California election live results
Winds, possible rain this weekend might clear out Valley's bad air
Tulare Police looking for woman suspected in murder of boyfriend
Fresno Art Museum reopens after 7 months
Wind, rain, and snow to impact Creek Fire zone, preparations underway
Former parolees react to passage of California's Prop 17
Show More
What's the election hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
Hit-and-run driver crashes into motorcyclist in Merced Co.
1 shot during gun battle between cars in Tulare County
Fresno FFA student reunited with her goat after it was stolen by so-called animal activist
CDCR starts clearing backlog blamed for violent crime surge
More TOP STORIES News